Our Lady of Guadalupe serves up entertainment and food on final day of Fiesta

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado serves up entertainment and food on final day of Fiesta
Published 10:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Our Lady of Guadalupe served up non-stop entertainment on food on the final day of Fiesta.

Parish volunteers welcomed people for three days of fun.

Dozens of dance groups and bands performed for enthusiastic crowds.

They also had games, a raffle and a white elephant sale.

Some people dined at the Mercado while others took their favorite dishes to go.

It is Our Lady of Guadalupe's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Tracy Lehr

