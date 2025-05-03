Sportfishing Expo lures people to fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.--The West Coast Outdoors & Sportfishing Expo is luring people to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The expo website says it is where adventure meets opportunity.

There is fun for the whole family.

Children can learn how to cast at a fly fishing area outdoors.

They can also catch rainbow trout at a well-stocked pool.

Fred Morales of SoCal Jerky said an osprey caught a fish and flew away while they set up the pool.

Morales has the video to prove it.

There are also new boats, RVs and cars on display.

The bear mascot from the Ventura Auto Center joined the expo.

The bear is still looking for a name.

People can vote on a variety of bear's names at https://www.nameoutbear.com

The expo continues on Sunday from 10:30 a.m -6 p.m.

For more information visit https://wwww.sportfishingexpo.com

Veterans get in for free.

