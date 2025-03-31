Skip to Content
KEYT Sweeps 75th Golden Mike Awards in Hollywood

today at 11:43 am
Published 11:29 am

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The 75th Golden Mike Awards took place in Hollywood on Saturday night.

Hosted by the Radio and Television News Association of the Southern California (RTNA), the awards recognize the best multimedia journalists in the region, and celebrates their work in local broadcasting.

Your News Channel took home half a dozen trophies! Reporter Patricia Martellotti served as a guest pianist at the awards reception.

Reporter Tracy Lehr won for Best Television Government & Political Reporting “Kaylin Hayman AI Sexual Abuse.

Sportscaster Mike Klan won for Best Television Sportscast “KEYT Sports With Mike Klan.

Reporter Patricia Martellotti won for Best Television News Videography of a Feature Story: “The Idea Center,” Best Television Environmental Reporting: “Honey Bee,” The Sam Rubin Award for Best Television Entertainment Reporting: “Rags to Riches,” and Best Television Light Feature Reporting: “Old Mission.

The Golden Mike awarded scholarships to student journalists.

