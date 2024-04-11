The Idea Center: Keeping kids off the streets in Southern California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's called The Idea Center, a city subsidized space filled with 3D printers, laser cutters and all kinds of high tech machines in Ventura.

What it does best is it gives kids a place to go.

And it is literally keeping kids off the street by teaching them 3D printing and other creative high tech skills.

A 13-year old makes things like 3-D printed planters, baskets and t-shirts and sells them to save money for higher ed.

Before discovering the Idea Center, the kid who is part of the low income housing said he used to waste hours playing video games.

All that changed when he came to the Idea Center.

Now he’s motivated to do something creative every day.

The program is expanding to several schools in Santa Barbara.

