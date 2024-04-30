Less wind on Wednesday, but warm temperatures stick around

Winds will start to calm down on Tuesday evening. Skies will be mostly clear, though there could be the odd patch of marine layer on the Central Coast.

There continues to be a high surf advisory on the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches until 2:00 pm Wednesday. Breaking waves will be 8 to 12 feet and 4 to 7 feet respecitvely. Rip currents will be especially strong.

Wednesday's low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for coastal areas, and in the mid 70s to low 80s in valleys. It will be one of the warmest days of the week, matching closely with Tuesday's highs, but just a tad cooler in coastal areas.

By Thursday and Friday, the region will reverse into a cooling trend. Troughs of low pressure will move through the state, and flow will flip onshore. The marine layer will gradually move back in and winds will stay under advisory levels.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back in the 60s on the coast, and in the upper 60s to low 70s inland. The upper low will move south first, and then sweep east across the state. With this late-season storm system, there is potential for rain showers. There's a 50 percent chance in areas north of Point Conception, and a 20 to 30 percent chance to the south. Totals will be minimal, staying under a quarter of an inch.

Monday will be drier and sunnier with weaker onshore flow following our weekend system. Temperatures will recover slightly.