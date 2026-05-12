Carpinteria in-home caregiver arrested for financial elder abuse and detectives suspect more victims to come forward

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A Carpinteria man has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to elder financial abuse and detectives believe that additional victims may still come forward.

On April 25, 2026, a family member of an elderly care patient in Goleta noticed suspicious activity involving their relative's checking account, including several missing checks as well as an unexplained cashed check detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

The family member shared their suspicions with the local Sheriff's Office and detectives identified the victim's in-home caregiver, a 28-year-old Carpinteria man, noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On April 29, detectives served a search warrant at the man's home in the 4700 block of Carpinteria Avenue and during the search, the 28-year-old resisted arrest before being taken into custody explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 28-year-old was booked at the Main Jail for resisting arrest, theft by a caretaker, burglary, forgery, and identity theft.

He has since been released from custody added the Sheriff's Office.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes and potential for other victims connected to the 28-year-old, detectives are asking anyone with information that may help investigators to contact Sheriff's Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150.

You can also submit tips while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting here.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office commended the victim's family member for recognizing the financial irregularities and reporting their suspicions. Elder financial abuse can often go unnoticed, especially when trusted individuals have regular access to victim's personal information.