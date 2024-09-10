Beekeepers share why they don’t want you to raise more honey bees in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local beekeepers are seeing too many honey bees since the pandemic.



Now, they believe it’s causing an imbalance to biodiversity.



And it could lead some bee species becoming endangered.



Honey bees were introduced to North America in the 1600’s with the arrival of Europeans.



However, many people are not aware of the 4,000 species of indigenous or native bees that called America home before honey bees arrived.

In the last few years, honey bees and their hives have increased substantially in the area.

The booming population is threatening the existence of the 67 other species of bees that were here long before them.



These include bumblebees, mason bees, sweat bees, leaf-cutter bees, squash bees, carpenter bees, and long-horned bees just to name a few.



Three bumble bee species are currently at risk due to competition from other bees (mostly honey bees), and a lack of habitat or resources.



Suckley's cuckoo bumble bee is considered critically endangered, the Crotch bumble bee is endangered, and the western bumble bee is considered vulnerable.

Plus, because there are too many, living too close, honey bees are now attacking other honey bee colonies.



To help save the bees, local beekeepers are saying the best practice is not to become a beekeeper.



What can the community do to keep select bee species from becoming endangered?



Find out how planting pollinator friendly plants will help to support all species of bees and pollinators.



Not using pesticides, insecticides, or herbicides will also benefit all pollinators and wildlife.



Bees are an indicator species and a vital competent to the food chain.



Your News Channel ventured out to the canyons of Summerland, where bee keepers are maintaining a bee sanctuary as a result of too many people raising them.

