Local Disney star speaks out in support of legislation to protect others from AI sex crimes

VENTURA, Calif. – As Kaylin Hayman starred in Disney's "Just Roll With It", a registered sex offender created deep fake child sexual abuse material of her.

Investigators found it in his files, on his computer, and on his cellphone.

"I was scared," said Hayman.

Hayman's family learned her face had been superimposed onto sexual content.

"I got the FBI email, they contacted her agent," said her mother, Shalene Hayman.

Deputy District Attorney Ricole Kelly, who serves on the Human Trafficking Task Force, has been investigating similar crimes.

"Artificial intelligence is an incredible technology but like all tech, it can be used for insidious purposes," said Kelly, "Unfortunately AI can be utilized to generate images that appear to be realistic children engaging in sex acts."

Project Safe Child led to James Smelko's conviction in Federal court in Pennsylvania, but not in California where current law regulates images depicting real minors engaging in sex acts but does not prohibit AI-generated or morphed imagery.

"We learned that the Feds can and are doing it and did it in Kaylin's case," said Kelly.

Hayman's case and others like it inspired Kelly and the Supervising D.A. investigator Terry Doboroky to help write Assembly Bill 1831 proposed by Menlo Park Assemblyman Marc Berman.

"So, we actually utilized some of the findings to craft this piece of legislation so we could make a clear law that prohibits AI-generated sexual abuse material while remaining in confines of the Constitution," said Kelly.

The young actress spoke to legislators in Sacramento in the Spring.

"This is not only affecting children in the public but also normal kids simply existing," said Hayman.

The Ventura teen is urging state lawmakers to crack down on all AI sex crimes.

"These cases affect one's social life as well as being detrimental to mental health, it truly gives the feeling of being alone," said Hayman. "To all other victims, I am living proof that you are not alone."

Hayman's mother said her testimony made her proud.

"At first, I was nervous. I thought 'Will she be able to keep her composure', and she just nailed it," said Shalene Hayman. "That is what she did when she went out for her first audition. They sent her in when she was five and we thought 'She will come out and be no not really.' We waited, and she said 'That was great, let's do it again.'"

Smelko, 57, is serving a 14-year prison sentence.

If Hayman had a chance to talk to Smelko, this is what she would say.

"I would say that he is disgusting, he got what he deserved and I am grateful for the team that I have behind me, helping me change the future, so people like him, men like him, are not free out in the world doing more things to innocent children."

Hayman didn't let what happened stop her from starring in Saint Bonaventure High School's "Mean Girls Jr." or enjoying the summer.

"I am actually working a dance camp, I have just been doing cheer, I'm a cheer captain, I got my driver's license, so freedom!"

She got her license this summer and her mother let her drive home from the Ventura County Government Center after giving Kelly a thank-you hug.

The 16-year-old said she may want to go to law school in the future.

She also has a message to others impacted by the emerging technology.

"I would just say it is a scary situation, if you bring it to the right person, they will help you."

If all goes as planned, the bill could be signed into law by the end of the year.