DP completes season sweep over Santa Barbara in boys volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Senior Noah Grant blasted 24 kills, Evan Dougherty tallied 15 kills and Kawin Ramko added 11 kills as Dos Pueblos won at Santa Barbara in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22).

(Ramko was a force at the net for DP with double-digit kills. Ententza Design).

Nathan Vincent ended the match with a stuff block.

Both teams are tied for second place in the Channel League at 7-2 but DP has the tiebreaker having won both matches against the Dons.

San Marcos beat Oxnard 3-1 and leads the league at 8-1.