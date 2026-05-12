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San Luis Obispo County

Twelve-year-old in stable condition after being hit by vehicle while riding an e-bike at DeVaul Park Saturday

Image courtesy of the San Luis Police Department
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today at 1:51 pm
Published 2:06 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A 12-year-old had major injuries after they were hit while riding an e-bike at DeVaul Park near the intersection of Spooner Drive and Welsh Court Saturday.

The child has undergone several surgeries since the collision and is currently listed in stable condition at an out-of-the-area trauma center shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

On May 9, around 4:30 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a bicycle versus a vehicle incident at DeVaul Park stated the local police department.

Arriving first responders found a 12-year-old with major injuries and the child was initially treated at a local hospital before being flown out of the area due to the significance of their injuries explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver of the involved vehicle is a San Luis Obispo resident and they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, but at this point, impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the collision detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 12-year-old was riding an electric bicycle while not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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