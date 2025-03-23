Skip to Content
Events

Hank Pitcher’s “The Miramar Affair” on display

Hank Pitcher artwork in display at Sullivan Goss Art Gallery
By
Updated
today at 9:35 pm
Published 9:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Sullivan Goss Art Gallery in Santa Barbara is showcasing the work of hank pitcher.

The show entitled "The Miramar Affair" is likely to look familiar to locals.

Many people collect his work.

Pitcher grew up in Isla Vista and graduated from San Marcos High and UCSB where he joined the faculty.

Surfers may unknowingly know Hank Pitcher's work since he created the logo for the surf wax called Mr. Zog's Sex Wax, made in Carpinteria.

His paintings and his book's including one called "Surf" are for sale at the gallery.

The show runs through April 21, 2024 at the gallery located at 11 East Anapamu St. across from the Santa Barbara Library.

For more information visit https:www.sullivangoss.com

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content