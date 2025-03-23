Hank Pitcher’s “The Miramar Affair” on display

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Sullivan Goss Art Gallery in Santa Barbara is showcasing the work of hank pitcher.

The show entitled "The Miramar Affair" is likely to look familiar to locals.

Many people collect his work.

Pitcher grew up in Isla Vista and graduated from San Marcos High and UCSB where he joined the faculty.

Surfers may unknowingly know Hank Pitcher's work since he created the logo for the surf wax called Mr. Zog's Sex Wax, made in Carpinteria.

His paintings and his book's including one called "Surf" are for sale at the gallery.

The show runs through April 21, 2024 at the gallery located at 11 East Anapamu St. across from the Santa Barbara Library.

For more information visit https:www.sullivangoss.com