Lineup and poster released for the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The lineup of movies and tributes has been released for the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival taking place February 7-17.

Executive Director Roger Durling said there will be 45 world premieres and 77 U.S. premieres from 48 countries.

The festival has a tradition of landing between the Oscar nominations and the Academy Awards presentations. Many of the nominees are on the festival lineup and panels that include writers, directors and producers.

This year, the very popular and often sold out writers panel event will not take place in the daytime, it is being moved to a night slot at the 2000-seat Arlington Theatre. That's where all the tributes will also take place.

The event will have an opening night World Premiere of the Disney Branded Television documentary MADU directed by Matt Ogens and Joel ‘Kachi Benson. Both directors will be present.

Closing night festivities will feature the World Premiere of CHOSEN FAMILY directed by Heather Graham who also stars in the movie.

The film festival poster was unveiled at the Sullivan and Goss Art Gallery with artist Angela Perko on hand. It features an imaginative setting in a movie theater seat with floating film reels, Monarch butterflies and the Channel Islands in the back ground. The full poster art piece is on display at the gallery along with two other submissions.

The festival tickets are on sale and some events are sold out.

The arrivals of stars for some of the highlighted events often draw hundreds of people for a closeup look at their favorite actors or movie makers. There are also a few minutes of interaction with the opportunity for photos and autographs, before the official red carpet walk in front of a field of reporters and photographers.

