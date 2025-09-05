First Carpinteria Film Festival Has Three Days of Movies and Special Guests
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The first ever Carpinteria Film Festival will take place this weekend in the historic Alcazar theatre.
It will feature multiple shorts, and long form movies, many of which are locally produced.
The theatre was built in 1928. In recent years it has had many new and impressive upgrades including the sound system.
There are about 200 seats.
For more information go to: CarpFilmFest.com
Carpinteria Film Festival Schedule
September 5th, 2025 | 4:00PM-9:00PM
Eight (8) Short Films
- Elsha Narachi | Dust & Duct Tape - Action, PG-13, Runtime: 0:30
- Harry Rabin | Greetings from Summerland: Birthplace of Offshore Oil - Documentary, G, Runtime: 0:22
- Jorrit Van der kooi | MY WORLD - Family, G, Runtime: 0:02
- Jorrit Van der kooi | Ollie's little adventure - Family, G, Runtime: 0:02
- Leslie Westbrook | Voces de Old Town Carpinteria - Documentary, G, Runtime: 0:15
- Roberto Varela | Objects of Curiosity - The Art of Dan LeVin - Documentary, N/A, Runtime: 0:15
- Sam Flegal | Fade - Horror, PG-13, Runtime: 0:03
- Motoki Otsuka | All Things Metal - Documentary, G, Runtime: 0:18
Musical Performance: Burleigh Skidmore
Feature Film: Eternal Stoke - The Chris Brown Legacy
- Directed By: Josh Pomer
- Runtime (minutes): 60 min
- Genre: Documentary
- Film rating: G
Followed by Question & Answer Session
September 6th, 2025 | 4:00PM-9:00PM
Tweleve (12) Short Films
- Giselle Vazquez | Kidnappin' Sitch - Action, PG-13, Runtime: 0:04
- Jaime Andrade | Golf n stuff a hole in one history - Documentary, PG, Runtime: 0:09
- Kevin McDevitt | Bike Short - Comedy, N/A, Runtime: 0:11
- Larry Nimmer | Dance for Peace 2025 - Comedy, PG, Runtime: 0:05
- Lindsay Maxoutopoulis | People Watching - Comedy, PG-13, Runtime: 0:12
- Sam Szpor | Twice Lost - Drama, PG, Runtime: 0:24
- Michael Bagdasarian | The Bill - Comedy, PG-13, Runtime: 0:05
- Olly Johnson | The Bees and the Birds - Documentary, G, Runtime: 0:13
- Sheena Rock | Scavenger - Science Fiction, PG-13, Runtime: 0:11
- Sue Perry | Overheard In Manhattan - Documentary, PG-13, Runtime: 0:09
- Zach Edwards | Fish for the Future - Documentary, N/A, Runtime: 0:06
- Tatum Davis | The Kelp We Breathe - Documentary, G, Runtime: 0:15
Feature Film: This Surfing Life: Big Wave Guardians
- Directed By: Luke Stirtz
- Runtime (minutes): 91 minGenre: DocumentaryFilm rating: PG
Followed by Question & Answer Session
September 7th, 2025 | 3:00PM-8:30PM
Eight (8) Short Films
- Bent Mygen | 100 Years of Unity SB - Documentary, G, Runtime: 0:08
- Duffy Hecht | Shopping Cart People - Documentary, PG, Runtime: 0:21
- Lea Roman | Book Club and Tarot Cards - Thriller, PG-13, Runtime: 0:15
- Rogelio Lara | Monstrare Commercial "Delusionist Spirits" - Experimental, PG-13, Runtime: 0:02
- Rogelio Lara | Monstrare Episode One "Curse of the Mona Lisa” - Experimental, PG-13, Runtime: 0:17
- Rogelio Lara | Monstrare Episode Two "The Last Regret" - Experimental, PG-13, Runtime: 0:23
- Ryan Murphy | Ventura Nights - Documentary, PG, Runtime: 0:21
- Joseph Lopez | First Love - Romance, PG, Runtime: 0:14
- Alexander Payne | Precision, PG-13, Runtime: 3:03
Musical Performance:
Feature Film: David Crosby: Remember My Name
- Directed By: A.J. Eaton
- Runtime (minutes): 95 minutes
- Genre: Documentary
- Film rating: R
Followed by Question & Answer Session and music by Jackson Gillies.
