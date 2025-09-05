First Carpinteria Film Festival Has Three Days of Movies and Special Guests

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The first ever Carpinteria Film Festival will take place this weekend in the historic Alcazar theatre.

It will feature multiple shorts, and long form movies, many of which are locally produced.

The theatre was built in 1928. In recent years it has had many new and impressive upgrades including the sound system.

There are about 200 seats.

For more information go to: CarpFilmFest.com

Carpinteria Film Festival Schedule

September 5th, 2025 | 4:00PM-9:00PM

Eight (8) Short Films

Musical Performance: Burleigh Skidmore

Directed By: Josh Pomer

Josh Pomer Runtime (minutes): 60 min

60 min Genre: Documentary

Documentary Film rating: G

Followed by Question & Answer Session

September 6th, 2025 | 4:00PM-9:00PM

Tweleve (12) Short Films

Directed By: Luke Stirtz

Luke Stirtz Runtime (minutes): 91 minGenre: DocumentaryFilm rating: PG

Followed by Question & Answer Session

September 7th, 2025 | 3:00PM-8:30PM

Eight (8) Short Films

Musical Performance:

Directed By: A.J. Eaton

A.J. Eaton Runtime (minutes): 95 minutes

95 minutes Genre: Documentary

Documentary Film rating: R

Followed by Question & Answer Session and music by Jackson Gillies.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.