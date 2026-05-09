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Husovsky ends homer drought in ‘Nick’ of time as UCSB wins sixth straight game

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UCSB Athletics
Gauchos make the plays late as they stay hot
By
New
Published 6:06 pm

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KEYT) - Trailing 4-3 in the eighth inning Nick Husovsky hit his first home run since March 1st, a 2-run blast as UCSB won at Cal State Northridge 5-4.

UCSB (33-15) escaped trouble in the bottom of the 9th inning. The Matadors had runners on the corners with one out, but freshman Josh Jannicelli induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play. He pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

The Gauchos run their winning streak to 6 games and are guaranteed to stay in first place in the Big West with a league record of 18-8. Cal Poly needs to win at Cal State Fullerton tonight to stay tied with the Gauchos.

Calvin Proskey allowed three first inning runs to the Matadors but nothing else in six innings of work. Van Froling struck out the only batter he faced and was credited with the win.

Husovsky had 2 hits with 3 RBI while Rowan Kelly went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.

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