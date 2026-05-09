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Season ends for UCSB Softball in 1-0 loss at Big West Championships

SOFTBALL 2
UCSB
Gauchos fall in Big West Championship final
By
Published 5:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After winning two elimination games on Friday night by lighting up the scoreboard with 21 runs, the Gauchos were shutout by #1 seed Cal State Fullerton 1-0 as the Titans celebrate the Big West Championship.

UCSB managed just two hits off of Fullerton's Leanna Garcia who leads the Titans to the NCAA Tournament.

The lone run off of Gauchos pitcher Malaya Johnson was unearned in the third inning.

UCSB ends a solid season with a 31-26 record.

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Mike Klan

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