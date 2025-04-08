Santa Barbara Bowl set for Full Season and a Variety of Music Styles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The iconic Santa Barbara Bowl heats up its lights for the new season starting this Friday.

The bowl opens its schedule with the American folk rock band, the Avett Brothers on Friday night during the bands national tour.

Other shows on the schedule include Dwight Yoacam, James Taylor, Jack White, Modest Mouse, Goo Goo Dolls, and Darius Rucker. During Old Spanish Days the bowl hosts the annual Mariachi Festival.

The Santa Barbara Bowl was built in 1936. I has 4,500 to 5,000 seats depending on the show and whether the front section is open as a General Admission, standing only section or if it is tickets for seats.

The bowl management recently reported to the County Board of Supervisors an update on the facility including information about the community outreach foundation, environmental and sustainable vendor materials, and solar power for the power grid.

The bowl also does an annual open house for its neighbors to have them come on site and see the facility up close. They are also able to ask questions and provide input on any issues in the bowl's location on upper Milpas Street nestled into a canyon.

All tickets for the Bowl 2025 Season can be purchased at the Bowl Box Office or online: www.sbbowl.com

