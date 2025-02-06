Santa Paula Theater Center opens season with “POTUS”

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The Tony nominated comedy POTUS opens Friday in Santa Paula.

The satirical farce written by Selina Fellinger stars seven women who manage the chaos in the oval office.

The director of the season opener at the Santa Paula Theater Center said no one gets out unscathed.

"It is a very critically acclaimed play that is probably the most produced in the country, right now, and it is this take on what is happening today," said Jessi May Stevenson. "It is this modern day dark and humorous and scathing look at the ridiculousness that is happening in today's political climate."

POTUS runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through March 9.

For ticket information visit https://santapaulatheatercenter.org