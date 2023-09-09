First day of Oxnard Jazz Festival fills beach park with fans

OXNARD, Calif.-People arrived early to enjoy jazz at the Oxnard Jazz Festival.

DW3 took the stage on Saturday afternoon and had people dancing in the sun.

Some people dancing recall stormy weather during last year's festival, so they appreciated the nice weather by the beach in Oxnard Beach Park.

This is the sixth Oxnard Jazz Festival that includes more than a dozen performers.

Grammy winner Deniece Williams known for "Let's Hear it for the Boy" and other hits talked about her love of music before taking the stage.

"I grew up on all kinds of music. I used to sneak into my mom's room when she was at work and after school, and i'd be listening to Nancy Wilson. You know, all kinds of jazz artists, all kind of blues artists, " said Williams, "And and I think I am a plethora of a lot of different types of music. I just love music."

Oxnard Jazz Festival's publicist Sherly Aronson said she has been listening to jazz since she was a young girl.

She said she felt honored to be there photographing the artists.

"The best tips are; bring your best food or get VIP or buy a cabana and just relax, people come, we dance, we have a great time," said Aronson.

Other headliners on Saturday included Spryro Gyra, and Eric Benet.

On Sunday fans will hear Ricardo Lemvo, Catina de Luna and more.

For information visit https://www.oxnardjazzfestival.com