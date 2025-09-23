Friendship Center Expands Support for Caregivers During Adult Day Services Awareness Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Friendship Center is marking Adult Day Services Awareness Week by highlighting the critical support it provides to caregivers. Beginning October 13, the center will extend its weekday hours, offering families added flexibility and peace of mind.

This expansion is made possible through a national grant from the Center for Dementia Respite Innovation, which will help fund staff, meals, and enhanced personal care as demand continues to grow.

For nearly 50 years, the non-profit has offered affordable adult day programs in Montecito and Carpinteria, supporting both participants and their families in maintaining health, social connection, and independence.

