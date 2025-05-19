Friendship Center Launches Essential Transportation for Friends Living with Dementia



MONTECITO, Calif. – At the start of the year, nearly 50 families of Friendship Center's current and incoming program participants, many of whom live with dementia or significant mobility needs, were given a one month notice that their subsidized transportation service would no longer provide rides to or from Friendship Center.

This caused immense stress among families as, without transportation support, they would lose access to 7 hours a day of safety, connection, supervised engagement, personal care, and nutritious meals in a supportive community for their dependent loved one.

In less than a month, Friendship Center launched its own transportation program using loaned vehicles and existing staff.

Directors of the organization say they did this, not because they were prepared or funded to do so, but because no other transportation service could meet this critical need.

They did not want to let transportation barriers prevent people from accessing care.

The organization is now operating two of their own vehicles, providing door-to-door rides with familiar, trusted staff members.

Starting July 1st, the non-profit is expanding transportation to new members who would otherwise be unable to attend our program.

This is not part of their original scope of services, and it wasn't in their budget.

Right now, the Friendship Center needs the community's support to sustain and grow this critical new program.

To learn more or support this initiative, visit fcsb.org, email amy@friendshipcentersb.org or call 805-869-2003.