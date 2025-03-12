Skip to Content
Health

Friendship Center in Montecito opens new satellite site in Carpinteria

Friendship Center
By
Published 10:47 am

MONTECITO, Calif. - A senior center in Montecito is opening a new satellite site in Carpinteria.

The Friendship Center is opening a new site at the Carpinteria Arts Center.

This is due to increased demand for services, especially their Hispanic heritage program. 

This expansion marks a new partnership between the two organizations.

The new site will be offering a dementia respite program several times per week and more.

Right now the Friendship Center team is hoping seniors in Carpinteria will enroll at their new site.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2022, the percentage of the population identifying as Hispanic or Latino was 43.5 percent. 

And the population for those aged 65 to 84 was about 20 percent which is about 2,855 people.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content