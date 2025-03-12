Friendship Center in Montecito opens new satellite site in Carpinteria

MONTECITO, Calif. - A senior center in Montecito is opening a new satellite site in Carpinteria.

The Friendship Center is opening a new site at the Carpinteria Arts Center.

This is due to increased demand for services, especially their Hispanic heritage program.

This expansion marks a new partnership between the two organizations.

The new site will be offering a dementia respite program several times per week and more.

Right now the Friendship Center team is hoping seniors in Carpinteria will enroll at their new site.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2022, the percentage of the population identifying as Hispanic or Latino was 43.5 percent.

And the population for those aged 65 to 84 was about 20 percent which is about 2,855 people.