Isla Vista gets spruced up for new community members

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-Isla Vista Community Services District Board President Spencer Brandt said visitors and students may notice Isla Vista looking better than usual this school year.

"It is an exciting time of the year for Isla Vista as we have community members moving in with city college starting up," said Brandt.

Brandt said they are doing things differently this year.

"We have invested over $300,000 in beautification for the community and what that really comes down to is making sure that the trash on the street is cleaned up, when it comes to moving out, making sure we can take the items and use them if possible."

They picked up 14,000 pounds of trash and collected more than 3,000 pounds of items that were either donated or stored.

Some of the items were leftover from the Give sale in June and will be on sale at the upcoming Move In sale.

Right here at the Community Center of Sept. 15th and 16th it is an opportunity to purchase lightly used items that have been stores from when we collected donations during the move out period, " said Brandt, "it is a great cause to be able to purchase slightly used items that are contributing to reducing waste in our community and avoiding those things going to the landfill and also get that piece of furniture that small appliance that you might otherwise get more expensive from a big box store."

Some UCSB students, who locked in their living arrangements months ago said they have noticed less trash and improvements to things including the stairs down to the beach in IV.

The money raised will help the IVCSD and IVRPD with community events.

For more information visit https://islavistacsd.ca.gov and https://ivparksorg

Your News Channel will have more on Isla Vista tonight on the news.