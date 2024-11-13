Unity Shoppe consolidating two stores into one with Art Essentials moving on to State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Unity Shoppe is consolidating two stores on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara into one location.

They are located at 1207 and 1209 State St. across from the Granada Theatre.

Currently there is a 75% off sale going on to reduce the inventory.

Unity Shoppe CEO Angela Miller Bevan said the soon to be vacant space in one store is already leased out. "Art Essentials, a business that's been in town for many, many years is needing to move out of their space on Victoria St. So they're going to be moving into 1207, and we're going to keep 1209 open. But 1207 will be Art Essentials. So we will not be leaving an empty storefront on State Street."

Many donations come in year-round to help Unity and the programs it offers to those in need.

"We have a very generous community and we get all kinds of treasures here," said Miller Bevan while walking around the store loaded with furniture, clothing, jewelry, household items, and collectibles.

The fund raised, "will all go back into all of our seven programs, and help to feed everybody in our community."

Many items are sold in the stores right after they are donated. Some are given specifically to those who are looking for work or have other unique needs on the spot.

"I'm always amazed every day the things that we see, our community continues to donate. Some of the clothes are donated, come here to the thrift store, but then some of them go to our client services where we give them out to people."

The last day of operation will be November 27th.