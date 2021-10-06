Popular events to return for Solvang’s 2021 Julefest

Community

SOLVANG, Calif. - It may only be October, but Solvang is getting ready for the Christmas season.

On Wednesday the city announced preliminary plans for this year's Julefest celebration.

The event will run from November 27 through January 1.

It will be different than previous years because of COVID health protocols, but it is still expected to include popular events like the tree lighting, Julefest Parade, Nisse Adventure and candlelight tours.

“Solvang’s Julefest festivities are making a triumphant return this year, after last year’s highly modified version of the beloved annual event. We will still have some slight modifications in place this year to accommodate the ongoing pandemic, but we will also be introducing some new Julefest elements for the enjoyment of our locals and visitors,” said Scott Shuemake, President of IDK Events, in a press release.

The 2021 version of the event will feature new illuminated displays and scenescapes.

The annual Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony is expected to return this year. Organizers say it is tentatively planned for Friday, December 3 at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park. The event will include a ballet performance, live entertainment and caroling.

Solvang's Julefest will kick off November 27.

Planning for the Solvang Julefest Parade is also underway. Organizers say it's set for Saturday, December 4 at 11 a.m. The parade route has not been released yet.

The Nisse Adventure will also be back. It's a city-wide scavenger hunt for the Solvang Nisse, which are Christmas elves. Animated videos will be posted online with clues.

The evening candlelight tours are going to return on certain Saturday nights, including November 27, December 4, December 11, and December 18.

The city food tours with 'Eat This, Shoot That!' will also return.

Organizers say other Julefest events will be dependent on COVID regulations, which could change. That includes the 'Nordpolen' in Solvang Park, where kids can visit with Santa on certain Saturday afternoons at the gazebo.

More updates on the event are expected over the next two months.

For more information on Solvang's Julefest, click here.