New businesses coming soon to old Santa Maria Costco building, next door at site of closed restaurants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - There's quite a bit of construction taking place along Bradley Road in Santa Maria at the site of the old Costco building, as well as next door where two restaurants used to be many years ago.

In the near future, the two sites will be the new home for a furniture store, as well as well-known national coffee shop and car wash.

Located directly off of Highway 101 between Stowell Road and Betteravia Road, the shopping area has suffered over the past several years due to the long-vacant properties.

The old Costco building has been closed since 2017 when the businesses moved a few blocks south down Bradley Road.

Nearby, the former Original Roadhouse Grill and Hometown Buffet both closed in 2020.

In addition, the former Edwards Cinemas theater next to the site of the former restaurants, also shut down in 2022.

All together, the closed businesses have help create an almost "ghost town" feel to the shopping area, but that is about to change with new businesses on the way.

At the old Costco building, a new furniture store called "Furniture Land," is now in the process of transforming the large 70,000 building into a new showroom.

Furniture Land is a large-scale furniture business that currently has locations in three other cities, Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield.

On the property where Roadhouse and Hometown Buffet once occupied, a new Starbucks and car wash are in the process of being built.

According to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, the addition of the three businesses will breath new life into the area and potentially drive additional sales to other restaurants and stores in the immediate area.