Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Works begins on new business coming to old Santa Maria Costco building

Old Santa Maria Costco
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 11:57 am
Published 12:06 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new business is planned to occupy the old Costco building in Santa Maria.

After sitting vacant for seven years, after Costco moved to a new location just down Bradley Road to the Enos Ranch development, the building is currently being renovated to house a Furniture Land showroom.

Furniture Land is a large-scale furniture business that currently has locations in three other cities, Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield.

News Channel 3-12 spoke with one of the partners with Furniture Land and will have more on the story later today during our evening newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
business
community
Furniture Land
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content