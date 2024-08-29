Works begins on new business coming to old Santa Maria Costco building

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new business is planned to occupy the old Costco building in Santa Maria.

After sitting vacant for seven years, after Costco moved to a new location just down Bradley Road to the Enos Ranch development, the building is currently being renovated to house a Furniture Land showroom.

Furniture Land is a large-scale furniture business that currently has locations in three other cities, Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield.

News Channel 3-12 spoke with one of the partners with Furniture Land and will have more on the story later today during our evening newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.