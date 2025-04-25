Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Communication Coach Angela Chee interview on ways to thrive in an uncertain world

By
today at 6:03 pm
Published 6:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Communication expert Angela Chee visited the News Channel 3-12 studio to talk about her new book, "The Power of the Only - Own Your Voice, Thrive in Any Environment." The UCSB graduate is a former television news anchor and reporter who will speak at a Communication Department event at the all-Gaucho reunion this weekend.

Chee offers tips on how to manage external noise and avoid burnout, using small wins to boost resilience. She talks about ways to thrive in a chaotic world, adapting and communicating effectively in uncertain times.

Chee says communication is the most powerful tool for career success and it's a skill we can all sharpen. In her book she coaches people not to change who they are, but figure out who they are. Chee councils "being the only" isn't a weakness, but a leadership advantage.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content