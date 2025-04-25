International Students will have Legal Status Restored after Visa Termination

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Federal Government is reinstating F-1 visas for many international students around the country after the Trump administration had their visas revoked or terminated.

Associated Press reports that more than 1,200 International students will have their legal status restored after many court challenges against the administration.

On April 8th, UC Santa Barbara made a statement to staff and students that seven current students and three recent graduates had their visa records terminated with no advanced notice. According to the UC system, about 50 students and recent graduates across several UC campuses had their visas terminated recently with no coordination in advance from the federal government.

Associated Press says "at least 1,220 students at 187 colleges, universities and university systems have had their visas revoked, their legal status terminated or both, since late March..."

A statement from a UC Santa Barbara spokesperson says though the situation remains fluid, seven students have had their visa returned to active status.