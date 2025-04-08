Ten UC Santa Barbara students had their F-1 visas terminated without warning

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – On Tuesday, UC Santa Barbara's Chancellor sent an email to staff and students warning that students with F-1 visas have had their visas terminated without warning recently by the Trump Administration.

According to UC Santa Barbara, as of Tuesday, seven current students and three recent graduates have had their visa records terminated with no advanced notice.

The image below was shared with Your News Channel and has been confirmed as the email sent to staff at UC Santa Barbara Tuesday about visa terminations.

Chancellor Yang encouraged staff to direct international students to contact the Office of International Students and Scholars, review the "Know Your Rights" card, and check out the University of California FAQ page for more information.

When reached for comment, the UC system directed Your News Channel to a statement posted on Tuesday, April 8 from the UC system President Drake about the recent visa terminations.

The U.S. State Department issues F-category student visas to foreign nationals looking to attend academic institutions.

Those student visas also allow international students who study in the United States to work for a short time either during or after their studies through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) policy.

Eligible students can receive up to twelve months of OPT employment authorization and that is how students who already graduated could have their visas terminated still.

According to the UC system, about 50 students and recent graduates across several UC campuses have had their visas terminated recently with no coordination in advance from the federal government.

Instead, federal student databases note that terminations were due to violations of "the terms of the individuals' visa programs" shared UC President Drake in his statement Tuesday.