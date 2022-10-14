State St. promenade planning session comes with a buffet of ideas and opinions



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Based on a lengthy session to look at the future of State Street in Santa Barbara, there will be no single solution to revitalize the area.

Members of the Historic Landmarks Commission and the Planning Commission held a joint meeting on Friday on the master plan for the area.

It filled the Faulkner Gallery at the main library and was streaming online.

Many speakers spoke with passion, but not all favored keeping the promenade as it is, or keeping the street closed where it is from Haley Street to Sola Street.

Safety, cleanliness, and architectural designs were the main themes.



