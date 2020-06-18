Feeding Great White sharks near Padaro beach surf zone and other sightings raises concerns

Animals

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - It was nature in its raw form. A dead dolphin just outside of the surfline at Padaro Beach west of the City of Carpinteria, was chomped until it was gone by several great white sharks Sunday.

It was captured in a drone video by Carlo Gauna who goes by the social media name the Malibu Artists.

It has been released on YouTube.

In the video you can see the relationship with the shoreline, two vessels and several circular trips back and forth by the sharks to eat the dead dolphin.

It is not known how the dolphin originally died.

The video is being analyzed by many area shark photographers and researchers who often work together and share information.

One is Montecito resident Harry Rabin, from On the Wave productions.

He has been tracking the juvenile sharks in the same waters every late Spring and Summer for several years. Rabin also works with Dr. Chris Lowe with the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach on video and shark tagging projects.

One of the sharks in Sunday's feeding was an adult. Rabin believes it was a juvenile in the same waters a few years back and is now over 12-feet long and returning to the same waters.

The area is an attraction to sharks looking for sting rays which are plentiful in the area.

The site for this activity is not the primary spot for the City of Carpinteria visitors who are a few miles away on what is called the "World's Safest Beach" where Linden Ave. meets the waterfront.

This site is up the coast from Santa Claus Lane between Carpinteria and Summerland.

Recently an ocean swimmer who was outside the surf zone, suffered a foot bite from a juvenile shark and was treated on shore. She was taken to Cottage Hospital and has not commented to reporters on the incident.

