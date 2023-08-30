Dog Days of Summer lunch and a charitable contribution served up by Direct Mortgage Funding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Clients and friends of Direct Mortgage Funding joined in on a Dog Days of Summer event Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

Owner Guy Rivera said he took a break from this popular annual event during the pandemic and the demand to return it was so high, he made sure it was on the calendar again this year.

Dave's Dogs brought in his catering cart for the old fashioned get together and a solid crowd joined in for lunch at the corner of State St. and Pedregosa.

At the same time a contribution of $850. was made to the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

The donation came from funds raised during a Fiesta promotion.

Rivera is a parade announcer who also draws circles in chalk on Cabrillo Boulevard where the El Desfile Historico event takes place. Those playing the game put up $10. for each circle and number they want. When the first horse in the parade has a dropping on a circle that person is the winner. The prize money is split between the Down Syndrome Association and the winner.