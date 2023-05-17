Gift cards will be available for anyone turning in a weapon during this weekend’s Police gun buyback

Skip to Content
Published 12:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police are making the community safer through a gun buyback program that takes place this week.

It is funded through a safety grant.

Those anonymously turn in a gun will receive a gift card for $100. at either Target or Smart and Final.

Police say getting old or unwanted guns out of a household through this program is a safe solution for gun owners and families who no longer want the weapon around.

Turning in a weapon reduces the risk of a homicide, suicide or deadly accidents.

Santa Barbara Police Dept. Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale says the turn in point will be 300 East Cota Street in the city yard.

He says transport the guns in the trunk of your car and make sure they are unloaded.

A Police department employee will retrieve the weapon, give you your gift card and you will be free to go.

The event is this Saturday May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

