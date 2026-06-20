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Solstice Festival makes a Splash in Alameda Park

Solstice Festival makes a Splash all weekend in Alameda Park
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June 20, 2026 11:59 pm
Published 11:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Solstice celebrations continue all weekend in Alameda Park.

That is where the Solstice Parade crossed the finish line Saturday.

The festival floats are on display and this year there is a Pali Art Garden full of giant inflatables.

Dozens of bands are playing at the festival's community stage with Reggies Roots on Sunday.

The festival hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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