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Ventura County

Ventura man arrested for starting fire in his room at Rex Motel Saturday evening

KEYT
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today at 11:22 am
Published 11:32 am

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 32-year-old Ventura man was arrested for arson Saturday evening after setting his motel room on fire.

On June 20, around 7:29 p.m., dispatchers received a call asking for officers to check the condition of an occupant of a room at the Rex Motel on East Thompson Avenue stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers found the motel room and saw significant smoke coming from inside and requested firefighters join them on the scene shared the local law enforcement agency.

According to Ventura Police, officers and firefighters tried to enter the motel room, but found that the door had been barricaded from the inside.

Eventually, first responders were able to force the motel room door open and a large amount of black smoke poured out of the room detailed the Ventura Police Department.

As firefighters attempted to put the fire out while wearing self-contained breathing apparatuses, they encountered the room's occupant, later identified as a 32-year-old Ventura man, who "resisted their efforts to rescue him from the fire" explained the Ventura Police Department.

Officers at the scene took the man into custody and a later investigation revealed that he had intentionally started the fire in the motel room noted the local police department.

Additionally, it was discovered that the 32-year-old was on active parole for an assault conviction and he was arrested and booked on charges of arson, resisting/delaying/obstructing firefighters, and parole hold shared the Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Sergeant Fabian Gutierrez of the Major Crimes Unit at 805-339-4428.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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