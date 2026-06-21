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San Luis Obispo County

Bakersfield woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Addie Street public restrooms

KEYT
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today at 11:11 am
Published 11:19 am

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – A 60-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing at the public restrooms on Addie Street Saturday morning.

On June 20, around 7:53 a.m., officers were dispatched for a possible stabbing at the Addie Street public restrooms stated a press release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found an adult man with serious stab wounds and he was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment shared the local police agency.

According to Pismo Beach Police, the suspected perpetrator, identified as a 60-year-old Bakersfield woman, was located at the scene and identified by witnesses before she was taken into custody and booked on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, there were no other suspects involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the public shared the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The investigation into the incident remains open and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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