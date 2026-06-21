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Ventura County

Camarillo man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

KEYT
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today at 10:57 am
Published 11:09 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old Camarillo man was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography Thursday.

Detectives started to investigate the 34-year-old after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nationwide non-profit resource center dedicated to combating the exploitation of children, shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Saturday.

During their investigation, Sheriff's Office detectives found that the Camarillo man had received and shared child sexual abuse material on social media sites noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 18, the 34-year-old was arrested near his home and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility where he is being held on a $500,000 bail pending his arraignment on charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography shared the local law enforcement agency.

Investigators believe there may be survivors in the local area and guardians are asked to be vigilant regarding their children's social media activities stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Mitchell Peterson at 805-384-4728.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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