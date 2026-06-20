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Local Forecast

Summer starts with warm up, Sunday June 21st forecast

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today at 4:45 pm
Published 3:51 pm

Beautiful breezy weather for our last full day of Spring as the marine layer burned off for much of the region by mid day.  Temperatures continued to stay on the mild side with seasonal 70's near the coast and 80's farther inland. Breezy conditions will continue with some areas seeing northwesterly winds reaching to about 15 mph or so through mid evening. Overnight lows will dip most;y in to the 50's and 60's. The marine layer is expected to push in more fog through the overnight hours and in to early Sunday. We will hopefully see a similar clearing pattern that we experienced today which means sunshine along the coast by late morning or mid day. Look for highs to stay in the 60's and 70's the coast with mid to upper 80's expected inland

Looking ahead, high pressure is expected to strengthen through mid next week and that means we will see a warm up. As of right now, portions of Southern California have been placed under an excessive heat watch though next Thursday. There is a good chance that heat watches and advisories will creep in to our region at some point and we will of course pass that information on to you as soon as it comes down. Look for temperatures next week to warm well in to the 80's and 90' inland with maybe even a few areas getting close to the triple digits. The warmest days will be from Tuesday through Thursday and then we can expect some cooling as we head toward next weekend. We also need to keep a close eye on an area of low pressure hovering near Northern Baja.  Showers are possible in Southern California by mid week through early Friday. While our chances are very slight at this time, we will need to keep an eye on it just in case.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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