New COVID numbers could ruin holiday plans unless they can be slowed quickly

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The trending COVID-19 numbers are impacting the Central Coast as much as anywhere in California. That's caused health officials to issue urgent warnings about the holiday season now upon us.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will get an update from health officials in a special meeting today at 1:30 p.m.

Governor Gavin Newsom has already revealed his plan to increase restrictions on businesses if the COVID numbers don't go down.

That could make it harder on restaurants, bars, hair dressers, gyms, barbers, museum and retail stores.

Companies planning lavish holiday parties are rethinking their plans this year with social gathering banned in many areas. It is a primary source of the COVID spread according to health officials.