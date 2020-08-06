California Men’s Colony COVID cases reach 97

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Coronavirus cases in the California Men's Colony reached 97 on Thursday. 11 of those cases are considered recovered.

The state prison in San Luis Obispo County is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, after only having a handful of cases at the prison earlier in the year.

Earlier this week, the prison reported only 42 active cases among the inmate population.

There are 86 active cases among the prisons 3,459 inmates. In the last two weeks, the prison has tested 568 people -- 16 percent of the inmate population.

The prison also reported two additional cases among staff members, bringing the total to 12. Four of those employees have been given the clear to return to work.

