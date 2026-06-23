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$100K Gift Helps Supports Vision Care in Goleta

Patricia Martellotti | KEYT
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today at 3:49 pm
Published 4:21 pm


GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - A packed room gathered at SEE Vision Care as SEE International celebrated a $100,000 gift from the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club.

The donation will help strengthen the clinic and expand access to vision care for underserved patients.
Community leaders, supporters and elected officials filled the room for the celebration.

Leaders hope the investment will help the clinic reach more patients in need.

"SEE and the Goleta Alliance will treat thousands of patients together in the year to come... that's something not easily replicated... secondarily I hope they come away with the understanding of eye care for both the adults and the children," said CEO Donald Bell of SEE International.

SEE International has been serving communities from Santa Barbara County for more than fifty years.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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