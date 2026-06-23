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San Luis Obispo County

Cambria man arrested in connection with child sexual abuse material investigation

KEYT
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today at 5:05 pm
Published 5:13 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 45-year-old Cambria man was arrested for the possession of over 600 images of child sexual abuse material earlier this month.

On June 10, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Leighton Street in Cambria in connection with an ongoing investigation into possession of suspected child sexual abuse material stated a press release Tuesday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began in April of this year after multiple local law enforcement agencies received tups regarding the possession of illicit images involving child shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a 45-year-old Cambria man was arrested on charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse materials of more than 600 images.

The Cambria man has been released since his arrest this month after posting his bail added the local law enforcement agency.

Investigators believe there may be local survivors connected to their investigation tied to both the April tips provided to local law enforcement and evidence collected during the search of the Cambria home this month shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or Crimestoppers at 805-549-7867.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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