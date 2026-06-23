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Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 Launch of Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg SFB Scheduled for Wednesday Night

KEYT
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today at 4:13 pm
Published 4:23 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB's Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The mission's two-hour launch window has been designated between 7:48 p.m. and 9:48 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about ten minutes before liftoff. You can tune in to watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms to be heard across the region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at launch time.

This will be the 25th flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this launch which previously launched the following missions: Crew-7CRS-29PACETransporter-10EarthCARENROL-186Transporter-13TRACERSNROL-48COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM3, and 14 prior Starlink launches.

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Andrew Gillies

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