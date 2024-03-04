SpaceX announces Falcon 9 launch for Monday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:05 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024.

A backup launch window was announced for Tuesday, March 5 at 2:05 p.m. and a live webcast of the launch will be available ten minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's X (formerly known as Twitter) page detail SpaceX.

The Monday mission is the launch stage for the Transporter-10 Mission, a dedicated rideshare for 53 separate payloads that include smallsats, Cubesats, Microsats, as well as "hosted payload" detail SpaceX.

According to SpaceX, this will be the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 booster which previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, and one Starlink mission.

Following first stage separation, the Falcon 9 will return to land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.