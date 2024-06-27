SpaceX announces rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB on Friday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a two-hour launch window for Friday, Jun. 28 for a Falcon 9 booster carrying the NROL-186 mission starting at 8:14 p.m.

A backup launch window has been designated for Saturday, Jun. 29 starting at 8 p.m. shared SpaceX on their website.

A live webcast of the launch will begin ten minutes before liftoff you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This will be the eighth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster which previously launched the following missions: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, and two Starlink missions.

Below is a look inside the full system launching on the NROL-186 mission courtesy of the National Reconnaissance Office.