Santa Barbara - South County

Five people being rescued off of UC Santa Barbara’s campus point Friday

KEYT
By
today at 4:30 pm
Published 4:42 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Five people are being brought back to shore after being rescued from the waters off of campus point on UC Santa Barbara's campus.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the five people and three kayaks were in need of help in the open ocean and more information about each person's medical condition is pending a medical evaluation.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

