Falcon 9 launch of Transporter-13 mission from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Friday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-13 mission carrying 74 smallsats destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for a 17-minute launch window on Friday, March 14 beginning at 11:39 p.m.

A backup launch window has been designated for the same time on the following day, Saturday, March 15 shared SpaceX in a press release Thursday about the launch.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to the mission will return to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base and people in the area at the time may hear one or more sonic booms during the mission detailed SpaceX.

The Transporter-13 mission will carry 74 separate payloads of cubesats, microsats, hosted payloads, a re-entry capsule, and an orbital launcher that will launch 11 payloads at a later date explained SpaceX.

This will be the 13th mission for the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission which previously launched: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, and six Starlink satellite missions.