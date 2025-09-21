Space X set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX plans to launch a NROL-48 mission in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:23 a.m. Monday.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, if the one-hour launch window is not met.

Central Coast residents may feel the sonic boom from the launch's impact.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land at the Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available 10 minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

