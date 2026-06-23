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Ventura County

Fillmore man arrested for arson after small fire in Santa Clara River bed Sunday

KEYT
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today at 4:00 pm
Published 4:11 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 40-year-old Fillmore man was arrested for arson and resisting arrest in connection with a small vegetation fire in the Santa Clara River bed Sunday.

On June 21, around 1:16 p.m., deputies responded to a brush fire in the Santa Clara River bed near Gasaway Drive and the A Street bridge stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies immediately began evacuating people from the surrounding encampments as fire crews battled the fire that eventually burned about 1.5 acres detailed the local sheriff's office.

As deputies were conducting evacuations, they were also getting information about what might have started the fire and identified a 40-year-old Fillmore man who frequented the river bottom as the prime suspect explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation developed probably cause to arrest the Fillmore man for arson and ultimately, deputies were able to locate and arrest the 40-year-old for arson and "delaying deputies in the performance of their duties".

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Sheriff's Detectives at 805-383-8739.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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