42 inmates at California Men’s Colony currently have COVID-19

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - 42 inmates at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo County currently have COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Most of these coronavirus cases are new from the last two weeks.

According to the CDCR, there are 53 cases at the state prison, the 42 active cases and 11 inmates who are considered recovered.

The California Men's Colony has a total population of 3,469 inmates. 309 of the inmates have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

In addition to inmate cases, a number of employees have contracted the virus.

10 staff members of the prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those staff members have already returned to work, according to the CDCR website.

The first case of coronavirus within the state prison was reported on April 11.